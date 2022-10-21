Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

