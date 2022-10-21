Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $33.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $33.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.55 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.92 million for the quarter.

Danaos Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Danaos has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 187,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $7,324,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

