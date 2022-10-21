JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 528

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Auto Trader Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $616.20.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

