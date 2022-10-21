JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Target Price to GBX 1,088

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,191 ($14.39) to GBX 1,088 ($13.15) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,773.12.

Shares of OTC:JTKWY opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

