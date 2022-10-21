JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 424.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.