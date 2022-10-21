L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.