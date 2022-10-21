Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $322.06, but opened at $330.02. Lam Research shares last traded at $322.22, with a volume of 11,625 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average of $449.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.