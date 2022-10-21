Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $322.06, but opened at $330.02. Lam Research shares last traded at $322.22, with a volume of 11,625 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average of $449.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

