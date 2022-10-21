Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.78. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.