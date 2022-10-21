Lianne Buck Buys 10,000 Shares of Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Rating) insider Lianne Buck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.87 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of A$88,700.00 ($62,027.97).

Argo Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

Argo Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Argo Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Argo Investments Company Profile

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.