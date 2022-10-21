Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.49. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.