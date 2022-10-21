Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,406 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

