Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,555 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after buying an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

