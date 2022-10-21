Lincoln National Corp Buys 345 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TFC opened at $40.42 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

