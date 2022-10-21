Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 219,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

