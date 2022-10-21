Lincoln National Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. CWM LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $141.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

