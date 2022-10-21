Lincoln National Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,237,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $94.88 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.74 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.