Lincoln National Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,816 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,261,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 240,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $70.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

