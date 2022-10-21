Lincoln National Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of D stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

