Lincoln National Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

