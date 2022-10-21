Lincoln National Corp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.06 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

