Lincoln National Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 213,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

