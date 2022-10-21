Lincoln National Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.