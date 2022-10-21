Lincoln National Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.35 and its 200-day moving average is $271.92. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $300.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.