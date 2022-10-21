Lincoln National Corp Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.89.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.