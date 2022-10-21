Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

