Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.