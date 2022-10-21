Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $86.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.