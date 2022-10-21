Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,033 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EIX opened at $54.94 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.