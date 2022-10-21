Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.13 and a 200 day moving average of $449.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

