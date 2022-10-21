Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

