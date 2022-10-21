Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

