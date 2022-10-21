Lincoln National Corp Sells 22,750 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of Mission Produce worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

