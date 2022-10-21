Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,758 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $43.24 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

