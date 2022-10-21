Lincoln National Corp Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $312.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.20 and its 200 day moving average is $351.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.