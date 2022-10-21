Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

