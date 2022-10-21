Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.