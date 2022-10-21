Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $199.76 and last traded at $200.15, with a volume of 14416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.36.
The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
