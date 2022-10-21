Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $159.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

