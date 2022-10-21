LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,115,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,847 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $235.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $252.44.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

