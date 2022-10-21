Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 674,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,201,958 shares.The stock last traded at $1.81 and had previously closed at $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LU. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

