MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 21.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

