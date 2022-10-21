Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.