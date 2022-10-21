Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $51,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 697,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 123,494 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 8,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

