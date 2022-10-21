Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

