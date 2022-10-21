Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,397 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Switch were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,516,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Switch by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,046,000 after buying an additional 96,704 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 96,345 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after buying an additional 631,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Switch by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,569,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.61. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Switch Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

