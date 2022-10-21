Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

