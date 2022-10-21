Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.