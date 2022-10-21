Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $16.91 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 430.34, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

