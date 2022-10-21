Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $286,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219,634 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.07 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.